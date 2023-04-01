Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock remained flat at $65.83 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.4294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

