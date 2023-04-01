Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,438,900 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 7,890,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,103.9 days.

CBAUF stock remained flat at $64.42 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $59.48 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

