Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,016. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.