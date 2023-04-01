Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 368,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 313,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 243,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVGI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 103,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.