Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Up 23.4% in March

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David Soane bought 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $249,322.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,336,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,971.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Comera Life Sciences by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 216,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comera Life Sciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 2.3 %

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

CMRA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 4,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,692. Comera Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Stories

