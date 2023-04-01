Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 150,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

