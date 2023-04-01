Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in March

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 636,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 260,457 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 706.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 196,496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 129,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 680,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 264,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $6.84. 1,090,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,477. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $544.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

