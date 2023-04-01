Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

