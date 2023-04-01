Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

RQI stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

