Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.5 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

