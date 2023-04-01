Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

CDAK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Codiak BioSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 3,540,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

