CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250,000 shares traded.
CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company, which engages in the operation of organizations in alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. It operates through the XA and CMG Holding Group segments. The XA segment offers event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication.
