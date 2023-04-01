Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Clever Leaves stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,939. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

