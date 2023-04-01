Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in March

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Get Clene alerts:

Clene Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CLNN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 106,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,234. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Clene

About Clene

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clene by 113.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clene by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.