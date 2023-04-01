Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 540 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $191.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.68 and a 200-day moving average of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

