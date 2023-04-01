Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.61. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

