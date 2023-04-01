Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

