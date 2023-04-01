Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 717,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in HP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 180,177 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.