Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,594,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,121,000 after acquiring an additional 205,754 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 357,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,778,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

