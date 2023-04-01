Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.10.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

