Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,953,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $840.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $821.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $835.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $763.71 and a 200 day moving average of $740.78.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

