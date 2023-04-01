Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

