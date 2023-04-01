Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Citycon Oyj Stock Performance
COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.02.
About Citycon Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citycon Oyj (COYJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.