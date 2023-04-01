Citigroup Raises Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $60.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.
Biomea Fusion Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $36.68.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
