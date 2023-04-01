Citigroup Raises Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $60.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

