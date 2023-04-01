Citigroup Lowers Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $5.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

UBX stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

