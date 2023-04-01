Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,588,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

