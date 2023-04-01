Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.45. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 6,750 shares traded.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.
