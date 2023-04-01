Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Short Interest Up 49.6% in March

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the February 28th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of CIDM stock remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 642,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,306. The company has a market cap of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinedigm

Cinedigm ( NASDAQ:CIDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIDM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the second quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cinedigm by 66.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the first quarter worth $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.