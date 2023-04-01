Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Cincinnati Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.00% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

