China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

About China Natural Resources



China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

