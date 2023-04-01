China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $5.23 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

