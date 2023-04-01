China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 202,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,901. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 191,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

