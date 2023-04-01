China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

China Automotive Systems Trading Up 7.8 %

CAAS opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 191,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

