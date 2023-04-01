Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 745,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.26. 546,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,634. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

