Chesnara plc (CSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 300 ($3.69) on Friday. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.15.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

