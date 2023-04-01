Chesnara plc (CSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.12. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CSN opened at GBX 300 ($3.69) on Friday. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £451.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 284.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.15.
