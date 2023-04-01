Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

