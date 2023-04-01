Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIAFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Rozelle, Australia.

