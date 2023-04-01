CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CGI by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CGI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in CGI by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Price Performance
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.