CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CGI by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CGI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in CGI by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

Shares of GIB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,953. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.