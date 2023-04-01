CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CFBK traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The stock has a market cap of $101.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

