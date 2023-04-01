Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,896 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. 158,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.