Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $6,345,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $13.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $576.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $561.80 and a 200 day moving average of $545.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.