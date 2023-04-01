Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $3.33 on Friday, hitting $225.23. 1,337,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

