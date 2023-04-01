Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 173,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

