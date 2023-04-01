Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,476,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,362. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.