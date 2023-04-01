Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE KW traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 213.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

