Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 1,426 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 187.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

