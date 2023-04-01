Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CETX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

