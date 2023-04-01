Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.38.

CE opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

