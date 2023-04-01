CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CEA Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

CEAD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,479. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Institutional Trading of CEA Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CEA Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in CEA Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

