CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.89

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.89 and traded as high as C$66.55. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$66.20, with a volume of 200,715 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.88.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

